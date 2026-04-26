Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Drummond went to the locker room during Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics due to an apparent hip injury, Bobby Manning of CLNS Media Network reports.

Drummond went down in pain, holding his right hip, midway through the second quarter, before heading to the locker room. If he is unable to return, Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow could see extra minutes.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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