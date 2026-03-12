Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Iffy against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:09am

Drummond (back) is questionable to face Detroit on Thursday.

Drummond was a late addition to the injury report, and that's bad news for the 76ers with how many injuries they have. Adem Bona (back) is out, so Philadelphia may need to lean on some small-ball lineups if Drummond joins Bona and Joel Embiid (oblique) on the sidelines.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
