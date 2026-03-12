Andre Drummond Injury: Iffy against Detroit
Drummond (back) is questionable to face Detroit on Thursday.
Drummond was a late addition to the injury report, and that's bad news for the 76ers with how many injuries they have. Adem Bona (back) is out, so Philadelphia may need to lean on some small-ball lineups if Drummond joins Bona and Joel Embiid (oblique) on the sidelines.
