Andre Drummond Injury: Iffy for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 11:20am

Drummond is listed questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to back spasms.

Drummond was a late addition to the 76ers' injury report, which suggests his back may have bothered him upon waking up Thursday or presented problems for him during pregame shootaround. Though he's come off the bench over the Sixers' last four games during Joel Embiid's (oblique) ongoing absence, Drummond will likely start Thursday if he's able to overcome the back injury, as Philadelphia has downgraded Adem Bona (back) to out for the contest. Clarity on Drummond's status should arrive no later than 30 minutes prior to the game's 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
