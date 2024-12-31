Andre Drummond Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Drummond (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Drummond has missed three straight games due to a sprained toe in his left foot but has a chance to return Wednesday. Joel Embiid (rest) won't play in the first half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set, so if Drummond is cleared, he'd have a clear path to at least 20 minutes Wednesday, depending on his conditioning.
