Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Drummond (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Drummond has missed three straight games due to a sprained toe in his left foot but has a chance to return Wednesday. Joel Embiid (rest) won't play in the first half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set, so if Drummond is cleared, he'd have a clear path to at least 20 minutes Wednesday, depending on his conditioning.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
