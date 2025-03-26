Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Head coach Nick Nurse indicated Wednesday that Drummond (toe) does not have a timetable on a return, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Drummond has been out of action since March 12 due to a left toe sprain that has bothered him since late December. With no clear indication on a return and Joel Embiid (knee) out for the season, Guerschon Yabusele will continue to start at center while Adem Bona serves as his backup.

