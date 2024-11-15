Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Not at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Drummond, who's listed as questionable due to an illness, wasn't present for Philadelphia's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Magic, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Drummond missed his first game of the season Wednesday versus Cleveland and may be sidelined again Friday. Joel Embiid (knee/rest) will be in action, so if Drummond is sidelined again, Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
