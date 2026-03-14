Andre Drummond Injury: Not playing Saturday
Drummond (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Drummond will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to a back injury, and he'll look to be available for the second leg of the Sixers' back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Joel Embiid continues to be sidelined by an oblique strain, and if Adem Bona (back) is unable to play Saturday, then Dominick Barlow would be slated to start at center for a second consecutive game.
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