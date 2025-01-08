Andre Drummond Injury: Not playing vs. Washington

Drummond (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Drummond was deemed unlikely to play earlier Wednesday, so his absence isn't surprising. With Joel Embiid (foot) out as well, Guerschon Yabusele is expected to see plenty of time at center in this matchup against the Wizards. Drummond's next chance to play will come against the Pelicans on Friday.