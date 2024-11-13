Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 5:25am

Drummond (illness) will not play Wednesday versus Cleveland, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

A late addition to the 76ers' injury report, Drummond had initially been listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest before Philadelphia ruled him out just under two hours before tipoff. With Joel Embiid (knee) also sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set, Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona will likely cover all the minutes at center for the 76ers.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now