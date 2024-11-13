Andre Drummond Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Drummond (illness) will not play Wednesday versus Cleveland, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

A late addition to the 76ers' injury report, Drummond had initially been listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest before Philadelphia ruled him out just under two hours before tipoff. With Joel Embiid (knee) also sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set, Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona will likely cover all the minutes at center for the 76ers.