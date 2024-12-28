Andre Drummond Injury: Now questionable
Drummond (toe) was downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Drummond was initially labeled probable for the contest due to a sprained toe he sustained Monday. However, he's now questionable to play. It's unclear if Drummond suffered a setback, but it's certainly not a good sign for his availability. If he can't play, Guerschon Yabusele could see more action at the center spot while Adem Bona could crack the rotation.
