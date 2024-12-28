Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Now questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Drummond (toe) was downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Drummond was initially labeled probable for the contest due to a sprained toe he sustained Monday. However, he's now questionable to play. It's unclear if Drummond suffered a setback, but it's certainly not a good sign for his availability. If he can't play, Guerschon Yabusele could see more action at the center spot while Adem Bona could crack the rotation.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
