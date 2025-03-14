Andre Drummond Injury: Out against Indiana

Drummond (toe) is out for Friday's game against Indiana, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

A left toe sprain will prevent Drummond from playing Friday. The veteran big man's next chance to return arrives Sunday against Dallas. Guerschon Yabusele should see the lion's share of the center minutes against the Pacers, and he's averaged 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes across his last nine outings.