Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Out against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Drummond (toe) is out for Friday's game against Indiana, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

A left toe sprain will prevent Drummond from playing Friday. The veteran big man's next chance to return arrives Sunday against Dallas. Guerschon Yabusele should see the lion's share of the center minutes against the Pacers, and he's averaged 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes across his last nine outings.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now