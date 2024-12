Drummond (ankle) will miss the next three games for the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Drummond will be re-evaluated this coming weekend, meaning the earliest possible return date will be Dec. 8 against the Bulls. With Joel Embiid's (knee) status still in the air, the 76ers may need Guerschon Yabusele, KJ Martin and even Adem Bona to step up.