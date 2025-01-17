Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 12:42pm

Drummond (toe) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Drummond has missed the last six games due to his toe injury. The veteran big man is trending toward returning to the floor against Indiana, and it couldn't come at a better time with Joel Embiid (knee) out at least seven to 10 days before being re-evaluated for swelling in his knee.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers

