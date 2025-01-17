Andre Drummond Injury: Probable for Saturday
Drummond (toe) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Drummond has missed the last six games due to his toe injury. The veteran big man is trending toward returning to the floor against Indiana, and it couldn't come at a better time with Joel Embiid (knee) out at least seven to 10 days before being re-evaluated for swelling in his knee.
