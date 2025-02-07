Andre Drummond Injury: Questionable against Detroit

Drummond (toe) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Drummond could be inching closer to getting back on the floor for the 76ers after missing the last eight games with a toe injury. The 31-year-old was initially listed as doubtful to face the Pistons but was surprisingly upgraded to questionable. He's been in and out of the lineup since Christmas Day, which has paved the way for more time for French import Guerschon Yabusele.