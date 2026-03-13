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Andre Drummond Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Drummond (back) is questionable to play Saturday against the Nets.

Drummond has missed the past two games, and that number could hit three Saturday, with that game being the first of a back-to-back set. Adem Bona (back) is also questionable, and if both these guys are out, Dominick Barlow and MarJon Beauchamp would be slated for major minutes.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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