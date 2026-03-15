Andre Drummond Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Drummond (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Drummond has missed the past three games for the 76ers, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Sunday's game. Adem Bona (back) is also questionable, so if Drummond is cleared and Bona sits, the former could see quality minutes against Portland.
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