Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:44pm

Drummond (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Drummond missed Monday's game against the Suns, and he was unable to practice Tuesday. The 76ers will be hopeful that Drummond can go, and he would offer more upside than usual in fantasy with Joel Embiid (foot) already ruled out. Either way, Guerschon Yabusele looks poised to have a big role Wednesday.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now