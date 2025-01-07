Andre Drummond Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Drummond (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Drummond missed Monday's game against the Suns, and he was unable to practice Tuesday. The 76ers will be hopeful that Drummond can go, and he would offer more upside than usual in fantasy with Joel Embiid (foot) already ruled out. Either way, Guerschon Yabusele looks poised to have a big role Wednesday.