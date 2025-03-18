Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:55pm

Drummond (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

It'll be a fourth straight absence for the veteran big man, who carries no clear timetable for a return ahead of Friday's tilt against the Spurs. With Adem Bona (ankle) joining Drummond on the sideline, the 76ers will likely look for Oshae Brissett, Chuma Okeke and Alex Reese to handle the frontcourt minutes against Oklahoma City.

