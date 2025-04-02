Andre Drummond Injury: Remains out Thursday

Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 76ers announced Saturday that Drummond would be out for at least five more games due to a left toe sprain, so his absence will extend through Saturday's contest versus Minnesota. The 76ers will then re-evaluate Drummond before determining whether he has any chance at playing again over the final week of the season. Adem Bona should continue to handle the bulk of the minutes at center in the meantime.