Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Drummond (toe) participated in Monday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

The 76ers are getting healthier, as everybody on the team practiced with the exception of Jared McCain (knee). Drummond has been sidelined for the past six games but could potentially return against the Mavericks on Tuesday. Joel Embiid (knee) also practiced but is more likely to return later in the week based on previous reporting.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
