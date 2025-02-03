Andre Drummond Injury: Returns to practice

Drummond (toe) participated in Monday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

The 76ers are getting healthier, as everybody on the team practiced with the exception of Jared McCain (knee). Drummond has been sidelined for the past six games but could potentially return against the Mavericks on Tuesday. Joel Embiid (knee) also practiced but is more likely to return later in the week based on previous reporting.