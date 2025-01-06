Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Drummond (toe) won't play in Monday's game against the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Drummond will take a seat Monday due to a toe injury, and his next chance to see the floor arrives Wednesday against the Wizards. With Joel Embiid (foot/nose) sidelined against Phoenix as well, Guerschon Yabusele appears to have a clear runway to playing time at center and should be treated as a solid streaming option.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now