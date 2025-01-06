Andre Drummond Injury: Sitting out Monday

Drummond (toe) won't play in Monday's game against the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Drummond will take a seat Monday due to a toe injury, and his next chance to see the floor arrives Wednesday against the Wizards. With Joel Embiid (foot/nose) sidelined against Phoenix as well, Guerschon Yabusele appears to have a clear runway to playing time at center and should be treated as a solid streaming option.