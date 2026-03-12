Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Drummond (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Drummond's back issue appeared to flare up earlier in the day, and it's bothering him enough to keep him from playing Thursday. The Sixers will be without Drummond, Joel Embiid (oblique), Kelly Oubre (elbow) and Adem Bona (back) in the frontcourt, leaving plenty of opportunities for the likes of Dominick Barlow, Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
