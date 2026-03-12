Andre Drummond Injury: Sitting out Thursday
Drummond (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Drummond's back issue appeared to flare up earlier in the day, and it's bothering him enough to keep him from playing Thursday. The Sixers will be without Drummond, Joel Embiid (oblique), Kelly Oubre (elbow) and Adem Bona (back) in the frontcourt, leaving plenty of opportunities for the likes of Dominick Barlow, Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Drummond See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 39 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Drummond See More