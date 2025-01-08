Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 2:43pm

Drummond (toe) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse doesn't believe it's "too likely" Drummond will play due to a toe injury Wednesday, setting up Guerschon Yabusele for plenty of playing time at center in the absence of Joel Embiid (foot). Drummond's status should be confirmed closer to tip-off.

