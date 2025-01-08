Andre Drummond Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Drummond (toe) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse doesn't believe it's "too likely" Drummond will play due to a toe injury Wednesday, setting up Guerschon Yabusele for plenty of playing time at center in the absence of Joel Embiid (foot). Drummond's status should be confirmed closer to tip-off.