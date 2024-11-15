Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond Injury: Will be game-time call Friday

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 3:16pm

Drummond (illness) will attempt to go through his pregame workout to determine if he can play Friday against the Magic, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Drummond wasn't at shootaround earlier Friday but will do everything he can to give it a go and play Friday. If the big man is cleared, he should see minutes off the bench in a backup role since Joel Embiid (knee/rest) has been cleared to play.

