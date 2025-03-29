Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Will miss at least five more games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Drummond (toe) will miss the next five games for the 76ers, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Drummond has missed the last eight games for Philadelphia while nursing a toe injury on his left foot and will now miss five more. The veteran big man has played 40 games this season for the 76ers, averaging 7.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 50 percent from the field.

