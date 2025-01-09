Andre Drummond Injury: Will miss third straight game

Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Drummond won't return to the floor for the 76ers on Friday as he continues to deal with a toe injury. Philadelphia will also be without Joel Embiid (foot) for the matchup with the Pelicans, making the 76ers shorthanded in the frontcourt. Guerschon Yabusele should see a bump in minutes due to the team's veteran bigs being on the mend.