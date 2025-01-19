Andre Drummond Injury: Won't play Sunday

Drummond (toe) won't play Sunday against the Bucks.

Drummond started Saturday's game versus the Pacers and was underwhelming, finishing with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes. He's been dealing with a toe issue recently, and the 76ers will hold him out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back. Guerschon Yabusele (knee) is questionable, but he could see a lot of minutes in the frontcourt if he's cleared to suit up.