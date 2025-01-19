Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Drummond (toe) won't play Sunday against the Bucks.

Drummond started Saturday's game versus the Pacers and was underwhelming, finishing with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes. He's been dealing with a toe issue recently, and the 76ers will hold him out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back. Guerschon Yabusele (knee) is questionable, but he could see a lot of minutes in the frontcourt if he's cleared to suit up.

