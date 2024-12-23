Andre Drummond Injury: Won't return Monday

Drummond will not return to Monday's matchup against the Spurs due to a left great toe contusion, Austin Krell of USA Today reports. He'll finish the game with two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds and one assist across seven minutes.

Drummond will join Joel Embiid (ejected) on the sideline for the remainder of Monday's contest. Guerschon Yabusele and KJ Martin will likely pick up the slack in the frontcourt the rest of the way.