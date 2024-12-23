Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Won't return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 5:58pm

Drummond will not return to Monday's matchup against the Spurs due to a left great toe contusion, Austin Krell of USA Today reports. He'll finish the game with two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds and one assist across seven minutes.

Drummond will join Joel Embiid (ejected) on the sideline for the remainder of Monday's contest. Guerschon Yabusele and KJ Martin will likely pick up the slack in the frontcourt the rest of the way.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
