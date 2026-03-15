Andre Drummond News: Available to play
Drummond (back) is available for Sunday's game versus Portland, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Drummond is set to return from a three-game absence Sunday, and he'll likely be operating in a reserve role behind Adem Bona. Through five games in March, Drummond has averaged 4.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
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