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Andre Drummond News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Drummond (hip) has returned to Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics, per NBA broadcast.

Drummond exited for the locker room in the second quarter due to an apparent hip injury, but he has since returned to the game. A positive development given the amount of pain he appeared to be in before exiting.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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