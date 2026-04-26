Andre Drummond News: Back in action
Drummond (hip) has returned to Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics, per NBA broadcast.
Drummond exited for the locker room in the second quarter due to an apparent hip injury, but he has since returned to the game. A positive development given the amount of pain he appeared to be in before exiting.
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