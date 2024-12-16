Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Drummond is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Charlotte, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Drummond came off the bench in the 76ers' last two games, but he'll rejoin the starting five Monday due to Joel Embiid being sidelined with a sinus fracture. Across 12 starts this season, Drummond has averaged 9.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 24.6 minutes per game.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
