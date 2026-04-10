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Andre Drummond News: Cleans up glass in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Drummond finished Thursday's 113-102 loss to the Rockets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes off the bench.

Adem Bona got the start with Joel Embiid (appendix) unavailable but played only 15 minutes, while Drummond handled the bigger workload from the second unit and produced his best rebounding effort since he pulled down 17 boards against the Trail Blazers on March 15. The veteran center doesn't offer much offense, but over his last 10 games Drummond is averaging 4.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 threes in just 16.4 minutes a contests.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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