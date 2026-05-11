Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Closes out decent season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 1:28pm

Drummond finished with four points (2-4 FG) and four rebounds across seven minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Drummond played a similar role as he did in 2024-25 during his second season with the 76ers in 2025-26, occasionally filling in for Joel Embiid as a starter while mostly occupying a bench role. Drummond, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.5 minutes per tilt over 63 regular-season games (25 starts), and he'll likely operate as a No. 2 center again in 2026-27 either with Philadelphia or elsewhere.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Drummond See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Drummond See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago