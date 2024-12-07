Andre Drummond News: Collects four steals in return

Drummond (ankle) tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four steals across 27 minutes Friday in the 76ers' 102-94 win over the Magic.

After suffering a right ankle sprain in the 76ers' 111-96 win over the Pistons last Saturday, Drummond had been expected to miss at least three games, but he returned to action Friday after sitting out just two contests. With Joel Embiid (knee) remaining sidelined and with reserve big man Adem Bona (knee) also ruled out Friday, Drummond stepped into the starting five at center, while Guerschon Yabusele shifted over to power forward. Drummond turned in some useful numbers in the rebounds and steals categories during his time on the court, and he could be in store for steady minutes in the frontcourt for the duration of Embiid's absence.