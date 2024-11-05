Andre Drummond News: Coughs up five turnovers

Drummond finished Monday's 118-116 loss to Phoenix with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three steals in 15 minutes.

Drummond tallied five turnovers without recording a single assist during Monday's loss. The veteran big man is averaging 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.2 minutes across his six appearances this season. With Joel Embiid suspended for Philadelphia's next three games, Drummond should continue to start at center.