Andre Drummond News: Dominates both ends in win
Drummond ended with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 Play-In Game victory over the Magic.
Drummond delivered arguably his best all-around performance of the season, recording his third straight double-double, while also adding a season-high six combined steals and blocks. It was a vintage effort by Drummond, capped off by a game-sealing three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. Wednesday's win sees the 76ers advance to the playoffs, where the Celtics now await.
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