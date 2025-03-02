Andre Drummond News: Double-double in Saturday's start

Drummond ended Saturday's 126-119 victory over Golden State with 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes.

Making his second straight start, Drummond posted his best rebounding total since Dec. 16 while producing his fourth double-double of the season. With Joel Embiid (knee) shut down for the rest of the year, Drummond should be in line for a big role in the Sixers' frontcourt -- over nine straight starts at the beginning of the season while Embiid was sidelined, the 31-year-old center averaged 9.7 points, 10.7 boards and 1.6 steals in 26.0 minutes a contest.