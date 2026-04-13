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Andre Drummond News: Double-double in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Drummond registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 victory over Milwaukee.

Drummond finished the regular season with a double-double, logging 22 minutes of court time after the team sent Adem Bona to the bench. Bona's benching seems to indicate that the youngster will be expected to lead the way under the basket against the Magic on Tuesday, as there is no timetable for Embiid's (abdomen) return from appendicitis. Even if Bona starts, Drummond's extensive postseason experience will come in handy against stalwart big men like Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocked shots during his 14th pro season.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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