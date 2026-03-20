Andre Drummond News: Double-double off bench Thursday
Drummond had 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 24 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 139-118 victory over the Kings.
Even with Joel Embiid (oblique) sidelined, Philly seems comfortable leaving Drummond on the second unit, and he continues to dominate the glass in that role. Thursday's double-double was his 15th of the season and the veteran center has pulled down double-digit rebounds in three straight games since returning from a bout of back trouble, averaging 9.3 points, 12.7 boards, 3.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.0 minutes during that span.
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