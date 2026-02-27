Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Drops out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 12:13pm

Drummond (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Thursday in the 76ers' 124-117 win over the Heat.

Drummond saw action each of the 76ers' previous six games and started on four occasions, but he never appeared to be in line for a long-term stay in the rotation. Top center Joel Embiid was out of the lineup for five of those contests due to shin and knee injuries, and Drummond's minutes were limited to garbage time during the lone game in which Embiid was active during that stretch. With Thursday's game proving to be more competitive while Embiid made his second start in a row, head coach Nick Nurse kept Drummond on the bench and leaned exclusively on Adem Bona as the team's backup center.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
