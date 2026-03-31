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Andre Drummond News: Exits rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 8:26am

Drummond (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the 76ers' 119-109 loss to the Heat.

Drummond had appeared in each of the 76ers' last seven games, averaging 5.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes during that stretch. However, his role had been trending down in the latter two contests, which coincided with Joel Embiid's return from a long-term absence due to an oblique strain. Drummond played five minutes of garbage time in a 20-point win over Chicago on Wednesday, then played six minutes at the start of the fourth quarter in Saturday's 118-114 win over the Hornets. Head coach Nick Nurse opted to lean exclusively on Adem Bona as Embiid's backup in Monday's contest, resulting in Drummond dropping out of the rotation.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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