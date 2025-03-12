Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 4:15pm

Drummond (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Drummond will return from a one-game absence Wednesday due to an illness, and he'll start at center due to the absence of Guerschon Yabusele (knee). Drummond started in six straight games before missing Monday's loss to the Hawks, and over that span he averaged 10.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 22.2 minutes.

