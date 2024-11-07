Andre Drummond News: Grabs 10 boards in loss

Drummond accumulated nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 loss to the Clippers.

Drummond will earn at least two more starts, and may be in line for more as they gradually work Joel Embiid (suspension) back into the lineup. Although turnovers have been a bit of a problem for Drummond, he's been a serviceable big man with averages of 8.6 points and 10.6 rebounds through seven starts.