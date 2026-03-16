Andre Drummond News: Grabs 17 boards in return

Drummond (back) recorded six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 17 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes Sunday in the 76ers' 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Back in action after missing the 76ers' previous two contests due to back spasms, Drummond came off the bench but ended up seeing far more playing time than undersized starting center Adem Bona (13 minutes), likely because of the matchup with 7-foot-2 Trail Blazers big man Donovan Clingan. The 76ers will likely lean more heavily on the bigger-bodied Drummond when they match up with more traditional centers, though the 32-year-old is likely to fall out of the rotation as soon as Joel Embiid (oblique) is cleared to play again.