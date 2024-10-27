Andre Drummond News: Grabs 17 boards in victory

Drummond racked up nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 overtime victory over the Pacers.

The veteran big man stepped into the starting five for a third consecutive game due to Joel Embiid (knee) remaining on the sidelines. Drummond, a historically great rebounder, secured a game-high 17 boards while shooting an efficient 4-for-6 from the field. Through three regular-season games (all starts), the big man has accumulated 39 rebounds, 30 points, six steals and three blocks across 22-plus minutes in each matchup. Drummond will likely serve as a viable streaming option as the second-string center behind Embiid, who is not expected to play in both games of back-to-back sets this season.