Andre Drummond News: Headed to bench Friday
Drummond will come off the bench in Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Joel Embiid (ankle) is back and starting, so Drummond will shift back to the second unit. As a reserve this postseason, Drummond owns averages of 4.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.
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