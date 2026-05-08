Andre Drummond News: Headed to bench Friday

Drummond will come off the bench in Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Joel Embiid (ankle) is back and starting, so Drummond will shift back to the second unit. As a reserve this postseason, Drummond owns averages of 4.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.