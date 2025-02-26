Andre Drummond News: Jumps into first unit

Drummond will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Drummond has been splitting center minutes with Guerschon Yabusele while Joel Embiid (knee) mulls treatment options. Drummond will replace Yabusele in the first unit Wednesday, marking the veteran center's first start since Jan. 21. In 16 starts this season. He is averaging 8.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 23.9 minutes this season for Philadelphia.