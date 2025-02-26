Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Jumps into first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 4:46pm

Drummond will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Drummond has been splitting center minutes with Guerschon Yabusele while Joel Embiid (knee) mulls treatment options. Drummond will replace Yabusele in the first unit Wednesday, marking the veteran center's first start since Jan. 21. In 16 starts this season. He is averaging 8.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 23.9 minutes this season for Philadelphia.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now