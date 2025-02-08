Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond News: Limited run in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Drummond (toe) tallied two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one block across eight minutes in Friday's 125-112 loss to the Pistons.

Despite being listed as doubtful heading into Friday, Drummond was upgraded to questionable and then got the green light to play against the Pistons. He handled only a light role in the rotation in his return from an eight-game absence due to the left toe injury, playing a handful of minutes as Joel Embiid's backup. So long as Embiid is available, Drummond will likely struggle to earn more than 15 minutes in a given game.

