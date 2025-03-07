Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Drummond had nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-105 loss to the Celtics.

The 76ers continue to roll with Drummond as their preferred starting center in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Over his last five games, Drummond has been productive with 11.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.6 minutes per game.

