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Andre Drummond News: Not starting vs. San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Drummond won't start Monday's game against the Spurs.

With Joel Embiid (oblique) back in the lineup, Drummond will slide to the second unit. The veteran big man has averaged 3.2 points and 4.6 rebounds across 12.4 minutes per game in his last five appearances off the bench.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
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